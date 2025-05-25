George Russell takes INTENTIONAL FIA penalty at Monaco Grand Prix

George Russell has willingly taken an FIA penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix after an incident with Alex Albon.

The Brit tried to get ahead of the Williams star by cutting across the the harbourside chicane, but was told over team radio to give the place back to Albon.

However, Russell refused and said: "I'll take the penalty - he's driving erratically," as the stewards slammed him with a drive-through penalty just mere seconds later in response.

The Mercedes star will have to drive through the pits without stopping, a major blow to Russell who has not taken his two mandatory pit stops yet, and could be disqualified if he does not serve them.

Russell left frustrated at Monaco Grand Prix

When Russell was informed about the drive-through penalty, he refused to comment and replied with a simple: "I prefer not to speak."

Russell's frustration was understandable, with the Mercedes demonstrating very little pace to fight through the field and back into the top 10.

Mercedes held out on their pit stops to try and move up the order, but the strategy decision was to no avail as they remained stuck behind the Williams.

The Monaco GP weekend was an anomaly for Russell in 2025, with the Brit adept at picking up a stray podium and mopping up as many points as possible for Mercedes.

