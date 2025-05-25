close global

Mercedes given huge concern after shock Monaco F1 retirement

A huge concern for Mercedes has developed at the Monaco Grand Prix after a shock retirement during the F1 race.

The team's bad luck continued in Monaco, when Fernando Alonso retired from the race on lap 39 after an power failure from his Mercedes powered Aston Martin.

Alonso's retirement marks the third consecutive power failure for Mercedes, with George Russell's weekend ruined after an electrical problem in qualifying.

Kimi Antonelli also struggled with reliability last time out in Imola, and retired from his first home race due to power unit issues - a huge concern for Toto Wolff's team.

Fernando Alonso retires from Monaco GP

Alonso complained about power issues throughout the race, but finally pulled off the road after he ran slowly into La Rascasse and ensured there was no disruption to the race.

Following a top 10 qualifying spot, Alonso was on track for his first points of the year in Monaco but once again left an F1 weekend pointless, consolidating one of his worst races of the season.

George Russell did not fare better in Monaco, scrapping to try to finish in the points and was handed a drive-through penalty for cutting the chicane when he tried to get ahead of the Williams of Alex Albon.

The Brit delivered a series of frustrated team radio messages as he faced a pointless outing, where he argued: "I'll take the penalty - he's [Albon] driving erratically"

READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

Mercedes George Russell Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Kimi Antonelli Monaco Grand Prix
