F1 star mocks rival after controversial FIA penalty at Monaco GP
Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has been mocked by one of his rival drivers following a controversial penalty verdict at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.
Russell took matters into his own hands when stuck behind Alex Albon on the Monte Carlo circuit last weekend, purposely cutting the corner at the Nouvelle Chicane to overtake the Williams on lap 49.
When instructed to give the position back to Albon, Russell refused, telling his team over radio: "I'll take the penalty, he's driving erratically."
Following the move, it was speculated throughout the live race broadcast that the 27-year-old would be handed a 10-second penalty as a result. However, the FIA confirmed shortly after that Russell had been handed the more severe punishment of a drive-through penalty, but would have been spared the harsher verdict had he not revealed his intentions via the Mercedes radio.
The Silver Arrows star was heavily critical of this year's Monaco GP after failing to finish in the points on Sunday, taking to Instagram after the race to share his thoughts.
Russell and Albon settle Monaco score
Russell accompanied his Monaco Instagram post with the caption: "Monaco is such a special place but we knew our weekend was over following the failure in qualifying.
"Dinner on you tonight Albono!!!"
In response to Russell's clear dislike of Williams' Monaco tactics, Albon took to the comments to mock his rival and close friend, saying: "I’ll take you to a drive thru."
Despite the sneaky strategy of James Vowles' outfit, Albon and Russell don't appear to have any bad blood between them after the eighth championship round, with the Williams driver using his own social media account to reveal he did in fact take Russell for an apology dinner.
The 29-year-old who has raced against Russell since the pair were young karters confirmed they did go for dinner in Monaco after the race, with Albon revealing that he did pick up the bill, with the driver applauded in the comments for his sportsmanship.
