F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, May 24), as round eight of the 2025 championship gets into full swing.
Monaco GP qualifying is arguably the single most important qualifying session of the year, with the narrow, windy streets of Monte Carlo mixed with the giant modern-day Formula 1 cars making overtaking during Sunday's race a difficult task.
The polesitter usually goes on to win the race in Monaco, as Charles Leclerc managed last year in an emotional victory in front of his home crowd.
The Monegasque star is expected to be a surprise contender for pole position once more in 2025, despite Ferrari's qualifying struggles so far this season.
Both he and team-mate Lewis Hamilton showed good pace in the Ferraris during Friday's practice sessions, and they could yet provide a challenge to usual qualifying protagonists Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.
Piastri and Verstappen have shared six of the seven grand prix pole positions so far in 2025, with Lando Norris claiming the other.
But what time can you catch the drivers battling it out for pole position around the historic streets of Monaco?
F1 Qualifying times - Monaco Grand Prix
Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, May 24, 2025) at 4pm local time (CEST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying Times
Qualifying - Saturday, May 24 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|3:00pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|10:00am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|9:00am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|7:00am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|12:00am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|11:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|8:00am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|11:00pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6:00pm Saturday
How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|*Switzerland
|RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Monaco GP can be watched live free-to-air on ORF (Austria) and RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) the entire race weekend can be watched for free.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
