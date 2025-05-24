close global

F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, May 24), as round eight of the 2025 championship gets into full swing.

Monaco GP qualifying is arguably the single most important qualifying session of the year, with the narrow, windy streets of Monte Carlo mixed with the giant modern-day Formula 1 cars making overtaking during Sunday's race a difficult task.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen triggers INSTANT Red Bull change as sneaky Monaco Grand Prix strategy revealed

The polesitter usually goes on to win the race in Monaco, as Charles Leclerc managed last year in an emotional victory in front of his home crowd.

The Monegasque star is expected to be a surprise contender for pole position once more in 2025, despite Ferrari's qualifying struggles so far this season.

Both he and team-mate Lewis Hamilton showed good pace in the Ferraris during Friday's practice sessions, and they could yet provide a challenge to usual qualifying protagonists Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

Piastri and Verstappen have shared six of the seven grand prix pole positions so far in 2025, with Lando Norris claiming the other.

But what time can you catch the drivers battling it out for pole position around the historic streets of Monaco?

F1 Qualifying times - Monaco Grand Prix

Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, May 24, 2025) at 4pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying Times

Qualifying - Saturday, May 24 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)4:00pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST)3:00pm Saturday
United States (EDT)10:00am Saturday
United States (CDT)9:00am Saturday
United States (PDT)7:00am Saturday
Australia (AEST)12:00am Sunday
Australia (AWST)10:00pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)8:00am Saturday
Japan (JST)11:00pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4:00pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
China (CST)10:00pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10:00pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5:00pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6:00pm Saturday

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
*SwitzerlandRSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Monaco GP can be watched live free-to-air on ORF (Austria) and RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) the entire race weekend can be watched for free.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari in FIA summons at Monaco Grand Prix

