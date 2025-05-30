F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton hits back as British star dominates at Spanish Grand Prix
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton bounced back early on at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend as fellow Brit Lando Norris topped the timesheets on Friday.
Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen could only manage second behind Norris after his stunning Monaco victory last weekend, with the first practice session in Barcelona also seeing Ferrari finish high up the order.
Last time out, Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc handed Ferrari their best finish of the season so far with a P2 at home, but Hamilton finished ahead of the Monegasque star in FP1 at the Spanish GP, with the Scuderia's driver duo finishing P3 and P4.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri rounded out the top five finishers in FP1, finishing four places behind his papaya team-mate Norris, who set the pace in Spain's first session on track this season.
The Spanish home hero Fernando Alonso was ruled out of Friday's first practice session with less than five minutes to go after reporting an issue with his Aston Martin.
The two-time champion could only manage to finish the session thirteenth fastest.
There were two FP1 rookie driver swaps in Spain which saw Ryo Hirakawa step in for Esteban Ocon in the Haas and F2 star Victor Martins get behind the wheel of Alex Albon's Williams.
So how did the rookies fare in Spain on Friday?
F1 FP1 Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:13.718
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.367
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.378
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.520
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.576
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.621
|7
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+0.879
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.887
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.925
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.028
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.033
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.080
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.168
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.147
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.217
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.437
|17
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|+1.580
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.651
|19
|Victor Martins
|Williams
|+1.804
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.812
