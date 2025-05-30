close global

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton hits back as British star dominates at Spanish Grand Prix

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton bounced back early on at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend as fellow Brit Lando Norris topped the timesheets on Friday.

Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen could only manage second behind Norris after his stunning Monaco victory last weekend, with the first practice session in Barcelona also seeing Ferrari finish high up the order.

Last time out, Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc handed Ferrari their best finish of the season so far with a P2 at home, but Hamilton finished ahead of the Monegasque star in FP1 at the Spanish GP, with the Scuderia's driver duo finishing P3 and P4.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri rounded out the top five finishers in FP1, finishing four places behind his papaya team-mate Norris, who set the pace in Spain's first session on track this season.

The Spanish home hero Fernando Alonso was ruled out of Friday's first practice session with less than five minutes to go after reporting an issue with his Aston Martin.

The two-time champion could only manage to finish the session thirteenth fastest.

There were two FP1 rookie driver swaps in Spain which saw Ryo Hirakawa step in for Esteban Ocon in the Haas and F2 star Victor Martins get behind the wheel of Alex Albon's Williams.

So how did the rookies fare in Spain on Friday?

F1 FP1 Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:13.718
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.367
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.378
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.520
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.576
6Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.621
7Ollie BearmanHaas+0.879
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.887
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.925
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.028
11George RussellMercedes+1.033
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.080
13Lance StrollAston Martin+1.168
14Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.147
15Carlos SainzWilliams+1.217
16Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.437
17Ryo HirakawaHaas+1.580
18Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.651
19Victor MartinsWilliams+1.804
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.812

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues in Barcelona with FP2 on Friday, May 30 at 5pm (local time) and FP3 on Saturday, May 31 at 12:30pm (CEST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.

