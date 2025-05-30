close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Formula 1's current triple-header concludes with the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The 2025 drivers' championship remains wide open heading into this weekend's race, with Oscar Piastri only separated by 3 points from Lando Norris in the standings.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up

Max Verstappen remains in the hunt for the title in third and just 25 points behind Piastri, as the Spanish GP weekend could represent a turning point in the championship.

The FIA will introduce stricter measures on flexible front wings - long thought to by why McLaren have such an advantage - with teams bringing upgrades to tackle the new technical directive.

Will McLaren be able to hold onto their lead in Barcelona? Or will Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes all benefit from the rule change.

Before the order can be decided however, there will be three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday where the teams can acclimatise to their new updates.

F1 Practice times - Spanish Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, May 30, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm.

Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Barcelona, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, May 30 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)1:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST)12:30pm Friday
United States (EDT)7:30am Friday
United States (CDT)6:30am Friday
United States (PDT)4:30am Friday
Australia (AEST)9:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST)7:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST)9:00pm Friday
Mexico (CST)5:30am Friday
Japan (JST)8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)1:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)2:30pm Friday
China (CST)7:30pm Friday
India (IST)5:00pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)8:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT)7:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)2:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)2:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)3:30pm Friday

Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, May 30 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)5:00pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST)4:00pm Friday
United States (EDT)11:00am Friday
United States (CDT)10:00am Friday
United States (PDT)8:00am Friday
Australia (AEST)1:00am Saturday
Australia (AWST)11:00pm Friday
Australia (ACST)12:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST)9:00am Friday
Japan (JST)12:00am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)5:00pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)6:00pm Friday
China (CST)11:00pm Friday
India (IST)8:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)12:00pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)11:00pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)6:00pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)6:00pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)7:00pm Friday

Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, May 31 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)12:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST)11:30pm Saturday
United States (EDT)6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT)5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT)3:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST)8:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)8:00pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
China (CST)6:30pm Saturday
India (IST)4:00pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)7:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)1:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
*SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For those lucky enough to live in Spain the Spanish Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on Mediaset for their home race weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Christian Horner confirms talks with rival F1 teams

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari McLaren
Lewis Hamilton issues ‘relationship’ update ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton issues ‘relationship’ update ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:57
Fernando Alonso snubbed as F1 rival chosen for 2026 driver role
F1 News & Gossip

Fernando Alonso snubbed as F1 rival chosen for 2026 driver role

  • Yesterday 20:57

Latest News

Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 37 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

FIA announce mandatory Spanish Grand Prix rule as Lewis Hamilton calls for 'urgent change - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:27
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton issues ‘relationship’ update ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:57
Lewis Hamilton

Carlos Sainz issues DAMNING Lewis Hamilton Ferrari verdict

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 News & Gossip

Fernando Alonso snubbed as F1 rival chosen for 2026 driver role

  • Yesterday 20:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x