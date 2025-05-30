F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Formula 1's current triple-header concludes with the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
The 2025 drivers' championship remains wide open heading into this weekend's race, with Oscar Piastri only separated by 3 points from Lando Norris in the standings.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up
Max Verstappen remains in the hunt for the title in third and just 25 points behind Piastri, as the Spanish GP weekend could represent a turning point in the championship.
The FIA will introduce stricter measures on flexible front wings - long thought to by why McLaren have such an advantage - with teams bringing upgrades to tackle the new technical directive.
Will McLaren be able to hold onto their lead in Barcelona? Or will Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes all benefit from the rule change.
Before the order can be decided however, there will be three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday where the teams can acclimatise to their new updates.
F1 Practice times - Spanish Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, May 30, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm.
Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Barcelona, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (CEST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, May 30 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|1:30pm Friday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|12:30pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|7:30am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|6:30am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|4:30am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|9:30pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|7:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|9:00pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|5:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|8:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|1:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|7:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|8:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|7:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|2:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|3:30pm Friday
Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP2 - Friday, May 30 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|5:00pm Friday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|4:00pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|11:00am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|10:00am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|8:00am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|1:00am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|11:00pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|12:30am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|9:00am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|12:00am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|China (CST)
|11:00pm Friday
|India (IST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:00pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|11:00pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|6:00pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|7:00pm Friday
Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP3 - Saturday, May 31 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|11:30pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|6:30am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|5:30am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|3:30am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|8:30pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|8:00pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|4:30am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:30am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|2:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|*Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For those lucky enough to live in Spain the Spanish Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on Mediaset for their home race weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Christian Horner confirms talks with rival F1 teams
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 37 minutes ago
F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce mandatory Spanish Grand Prix rule as Lewis Hamilton calls for 'urgent change - F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 23:27
Lewis Hamilton issues ‘relationship’ update ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:57
Carlos Sainz issues DAMNING Lewis Hamilton Ferrari verdict
- Yesterday 21:57
Fernando Alonso snubbed as F1 rival chosen for 2026 driver role
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul