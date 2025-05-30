F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Formula 1's current triple-header concludes with the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The 2025 drivers' championship remains wide open heading into this weekend's race, with Oscar Piastri only separated by 3 points from Lando Norris in the standings.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up

Max Verstappen remains in the hunt for the title in third and just 25 points behind Piastri, as the Spanish GP weekend could represent a turning point in the championship.

The FIA will introduce stricter measures on flexible front wings - long thought to by why McLaren have such an advantage - with teams bringing upgrades to tackle the new technical directive.

Will McLaren be able to hold onto their lead in Barcelona? Or will Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes all benefit from the rule change.

Before the order can be decided however, there will be three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday where the teams can acclimatise to their new updates.

F1 Practice times - Spanish Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, May 30, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm.

Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Barcelona, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, May 30 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 1:30pm Friday United Kingdom (BST) 12:30pm Friday United States (EDT) 7:30am Friday United States (CDT) 6:30am Friday United States (PDT) 4:30am Friday Australia (AEST) 9:30pm Friday Australia (AWST) 7:30pm Friday Australia (ACST) 9:00pm Friday Mexico (CST) 5:30am Friday Japan (JST) 8:30pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 1:30pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 2:30pm Friday China (CST) 7:30pm Friday India (IST) 5:00pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 8:30am Friday Singapore (SGT) 7:30pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 2:30pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 2:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 3:30pm Friday

Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, May 30 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 5:00pm Friday United Kingdom (BST) 4:00pm Friday United States (EDT) 11:00am Friday United States (CDT) 10:00am Friday United States (PDT) 8:00am Friday Australia (AEST) 1:00am Saturday Australia (AWST) 11:00pm Friday Australia (ACST) 12:30am Saturday Mexico (CST) 9:00am Friday Japan (JST) 12:00am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 5:00pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 6:00pm Friday China (CST) 11:00pm Friday India (IST) 8:30pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 12:00pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 11:00pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 6:00pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 6:00pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 7:00pm Friday

Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, May 31 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 12:30pm Saturday United Kingdom (BST) 11:30pm Saturday United States (EDT) 6:30am Saturday United States (CDT) 5:30am Saturday United States (PDT) 3:30am Saturday Australia (AEST) 8:30pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 6:30pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 8:00pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 4:30am Saturday Japan (JST) 7:30pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12:30pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday China (CST) 6:30pm Saturday India (IST) 4:00pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 7:30am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 6:30pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 1:30pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten *Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For those lucky enough to live in Spain the Spanish Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on Mediaset for their home race weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Christian Horner confirms talks with rival F1 teams

Related