Christian Horner confirms talks with rival F1 teams
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed that rival F1 teams have reached out to him for signing talks.
The 51-year-old is one of the most successful modern-day bosses the sport has seen, leading Red Bull to eight drivers’ titles, six constructors’ championships and 124 race victories during his 20-year tenure at the team.
In 2025 however, Horner’s team have failed to provide their champion Max Verstappen with a regular-race winning car, a fact that kickstarted rumours he could be displaced from the team.
Red Bull have strongly denied these rumours to GPFans, asserting that there are no plans to replace Horner and are planning to negotiate a contract until the end of the decade with the Brit.
However, this has not prevented speculation that Horner could receive interest from rival F1 teams, with German publication Bild reporting that he had been contacted by Ferrari.
In an interview with Horner, Bild asked the Red Bull boss if he was tired of questions about his future, to which he confirmed talks and enquiries from rival F1 teams.
“Rumours are part of Formula 1. But again: I feel the trust and don't want to work anywhere else. The fact that I'm still here shows that,” he said.
“Over the years, I've had one or more enquiries from pretty much every racing team. That's flattering, but Red Bull is my home.”
Horner remains loyal to Red Bull
Horner has had to contend with several changes to Red Bull’s structure over the past year, with the team losing key figures such as Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley to rival teams.
Despite internal instability and the pace disadvantage with the RB21, Verstappen remains within 25 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.
If the FIA’s technical directive at the Spanish GP does indeed reduce McLaren’s advantage with the clampdown on flexible wings, then Red Bull and Verstappen could once again regularly contest for race victories.
Alongside the new directive, Red Bull have brought new upgrades and Horner is hopeful the changes will close the gap to McLaren and restore their position at the top of the field.
