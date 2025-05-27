Fernando Alonso lands surprise new role ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso has landed a surprise new role ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, where the official event will be held at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the last time.

From 2026 onwards, the country's official title race will take place at the all-new Madrid street circuit around the IFEMA exhibition centre, and will remain known as the Spanish GP until at least 2035.

Madrid will dislodge the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as the Spanish GP, although the Barcelona track is contracted to remain on the F1 calendar for 2026.

Despite the circuit facing an uncertain future, the track received a boost in the build-up to the 2025 race weekend.

Aston Martin star and two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has been named ambassador to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of this weekend’s Spanish GP following an official confirmation on social media.

"We've shared great moments together. And now we're taking it one step further," the circuit’s social media post read.

"Fernando Alonso becomes an ambassador for the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Welcome to the Circuit team!"

Will Barcelona remain on the F1 calendar in 2026?

The announcement over Alonso's new role comes as a surprise given Barcelona’s uncertain future on the F1 calendar, but to have such a high-profile name supporting the track could be paramount to its motorsport future.

In 2021, F1 renewed its contract with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and extended it until the end of 2026, which suggests the track will feature on next year’s calendar.

Despite Barcelona’s contract, there are still fears the circuit could be removed when Madrid joins the F1 calendar next year, although F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali previously addressed these rumours, saying: "The fact we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future."

If F1 were to hold two races in Spain with Barcelona also present alongside Madrid, it could look similar to the distinction between Monza, known as the Italian GP, and Imola, which is officially called the Emilia-Romagna GP.

Whilst there is no official confirmation as of yet for Barcelona’s place on the 2026 F1 calendar, Alonso's high-profile status may ensure it has a fighting chance of remaining on the schedule.

