Carlos Sainz issues DAMNING Lewis Hamilton Ferrari verdict
Carlos Sainz has discussed Lewis Hamilton’s difficult start to his Ferrari career, but the Spaniard’s words do not bode well for the Formula 1 champion.
Hamilton replaced Sainz at the team and the 30-year-old was forced to look elsewhere for a race seat, eventually settling for Williams who have proven to be regular points contenders in 2025.
However, Sainz has had trouble adapting to his new team compared to established team-mate Alex Albon, much like Hamilton against Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sainz sympathised with Hamilton and revealed just how long it takes to adapt at a new team, which is perhaps a concern for the seven-time world champion if he wants to earn an eighth title anytime soon.
"The adaptation period is long, especially when you are alongside drivers who know the team and the car well, as in the case of Leclerc or Albon,” Sainz said.
“They are already at the limit and what you can do is try to learn as quickly as possible to get to their level. It is a very long process and the talent of the driver has nothing to do with it.”
Can Hamilton win an F1 title with Ferrari?
Since arriving at Ferrari, Hamilton has been out-qualified by team-mate Leclerc on seven out of eight occasions and the gap between the pair was emphasised once again in Monaco.
Leclerc secured the team’s second grand prix podium of the season in Monaco, whilst Hamilton was left stuck in the pack after he was faced with a grid drop for the race.
However, neither Hamilton or Leclerc have appeared happy with Ferrari’s pace in 2025, with the two drivers absent from regular podium contention - let alone the title fight.
The Ferrari drivers will be hoping that upgrades at the Spanish Grand Prix can remedy their pace issues this year, or else they will be reliant on the 2026 regulation changes to launch a championship campaign.
