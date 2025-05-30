Adrian Newey reveals hard truth over Lewis Hamilton partnership

Adrian Newey has discussed the opportunity to work with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, as he opened up on the regrets of his career.

The design legend made his paddock debut in green at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, where he joined Aston Martin trackside after starting work with the team in March.

Newey’s Red Bull departure rocked the sport in 2024, and questions quickly turned as to where the 66-year-old would work next.

Altogether, Newey’s designs have won 12 constructors’ championships which made him one of the most sought after signings, and with Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, the F1-stars seemed to align as the pair were tipped to partner up for 2025.

However, Newey eventually settled for Aston Martin, the title of managing technical partner, £30 million a year, and shares in the team; but the designer still regrets having not worked with Hamilton.

"Fernando [Alonso], I mean, crikey - what a legend,” Newey said to Sky Sports F1 when asked about working with Alonso.

"Always the kind of two regrets of my recent career, if you like, not going back a long way, have been that I haven't had the opportunity to work with either Lewis [Hamilton] or Fernando.

"So I've now got the opportunity to put one of those right."

Newey appears with Aston Martin in Monaco

Newey’s appearance at the 2025 Monaco GP provided a glimpse at how the Brit is enjoying his role at Aston Martin, and revealed he is already immersed in their new project for the 2026 car.

Whilst Newey hailed Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art wind tunnel and impressive Silverstone factory, he stated that the simulator still needed work because the results were not correlating on track.

Aston Martin - and Fernando Alonso in particular - have endured a frustrating 2025 season thus far, barely clinging onto P8 in the constructors’ championship and unable to regularly challenge for points.

Alonso has particularly been blighted by bad luck throughout the year, including another power failure at the Monaco GP which saw him once again leave a race weekend pointless.

The 2025 season has been his worst start to an F1 campaign since his four back-to-back retirements with McLaren in 2015, a team where he was famously an unhappy driver.

