Fernando Alonso lands new role as Aston Martin issue statement over champion’s retirement - F1 Recap

Fernando Alonso has landed a surprise new role ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have issued a statement after Fernando Alonso came away from the Monaco Grand Prix unable to pick up any championship points following a mid-race retirement.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff demands 2026 change after Russell horror show at Monaco GP

Toto Wolff has demanded a change from Formula 1 after George Russell and his Mercedes team endured a difficult Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen asks ally to be LEFT ALONE after Daniel Ricciardo exchange

Max Verstappen has come to the aid of Daniel Ricciardo's new alter ego Frank Hermann, calling for him to be left alone.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton joined by A-list star months after romance rumours swirl

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was joined by a number of A-list stars at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, with one appearance in particular surprising fans.

➡️ READ MORE

Related