Fernando Alonso lands new role as Aston Martin issue statement over champion’s retirement - F1 Recap
Fernando Alonso lands new role as Aston Martin issue statement over champion’s retirement - F1 Recap
Fernando Alonso has landed a surprise new role ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
Aston Martin Formula 1 team have issued a statement after Fernando Alonso came away from the Monaco Grand Prix unable to pick up any championship points following a mid-race retirement.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff demands 2026 change after Russell horror show at Monaco GP
Toto Wolff has demanded a change from Formula 1 after George Russell and his Mercedes team endured a difficult Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen asks ally to be LEFT ALONE after Daniel Ricciardo exchange
Max Verstappen has come to the aid of Daniel Ricciardo's new alter ego Frank Hermann, calling for him to be left alone.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton joined by A-list star months after romance rumours swirl
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was joined by a number of A-list stars at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, with one appearance in particular surprising fans.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Fernando Alonso lands new role as Aston Martin issue statement over champion’s retirement - F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
McLaren F1 star flustered as awkward Monaco mistake revealed
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen asks ally to be LEFT ALONE after Daniel Ricciardo exchange
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton 'miserable' after Ferrari communication breakdown
- Yesterday 21:08
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton subject to post-race FIA inspection as sneaky Ferrari plot emerges
- Yesterday 20:25
Verstappen blasts FIA over 'unfair' Spanish Grand Prix ban
- Yesterday 19:59
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul