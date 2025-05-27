close global

Lewis Hamilton joined by A-list star months after romance rumours swirl

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was joined by a number of A-list stars at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, with one appearance in particular surprising fans.

Famed for becoming the most star-studded event on the F1 calendar, the Monaco GP is no stranger to hosting celebrities when the racing circus comes to town, but one A-lister surprised social media by appearing in Hamilton's garage on Sunday following recent romance rumours between the pair.

The 40-year-old's love life has often been a topic of discussion outside of his racing triumphs given that he has chosen to remain relatively private when it comes to his personal relationships throughout his stellar career.

The Ferrari star's most famous relationship was during his days at McLaren when ex-girlfriend and Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger frequented the paddock in support of Hamilton.

In the past, the F1 champion has been linked to multiple high-profile celebrities, including singers Rita Ora and Nicki Minaj, as well as models Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and Sofia Richie.

Sofia Vergara shows support for Lewis Hamilton

After being spotted on a lunch date with actress Sofia Vergara around his birthday back in January, rumours began to fly once again over Hamilton's love life.

Sources reportedly close to the pair quickly claimed the duo were not dating, just simply attending lunch with friends when spotted in New York earlier this year.

Regardless of their relationship, Vergara attended this year's Monaco GP last weekend and was pictured alongside her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and his model fiancee Abby Champion.

The group proudly posed in front of Hamilton's new Ferrari garage which displayed his iconic driver number 44.

