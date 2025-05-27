Max Verstappen asks ally to be LEFT ALONE after Daniel Ricciardo exchange

Max Verstappen has come to the aid of Daniel Ricciardo's new alter ego Frank Hermann, calling for him to be left alone.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Verstappen used the pseudonym Franz Hermann earlier this month when testing in a GT3 car at the Nordschleife track.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton subject to post-race FIA inspection as sneaky Ferrari plot emerges

The Dutchman participated in the test and setup sessions of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

When asked about using the name Hermann, Verstappen stated he had been asked to pick a fake name and that he settled on Hermann after trying to make it sound as 'German as he could'.

Verstappen's former Red Bull team-mate Ricciardo soon jumped in on the joke, taking to Instagram to describe himself as 'Frank Hermann', when posting a video of himself driving a tractor.

Now, Verstappen has been asked about Franz's 'brother', to which the champion tried to protect Ricciardo's secret identity when on a sim racing gaming stream.

"He is busy in Australia, leave him alone!", the Dutchman proclaimed.

Verstappen frustrated over 'stupid comment'

The 27-year-old racer stunned the motorsport world when he managed to set a new lap record at the Nordschleife Nurburgring, despite being a relative novice in that particular area of racing.

This led to rumours that he may be seeking a racing permit to be able to compete in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).

However, DTM racer Maro Engel took to X to diminish Verstappen's achievement, saying: "To the topic of the moment. Few facts to Franz Hermann GT3 Nordschleife Test: car was run in DTM spec BoP (less weight, more power, lower ride height than NLS BoP). Lap time: 7:48.

"Still impressive for a first visit to the green hell. Would be cool to see Franz compete!"

Verstappen was not happy with Engels' comment however and said during the Imola Grand Prix weekend: "That was a stupid comment. I went there to have fun and just drive my laps. I [was] just there to learn.

"Then the record comes out of course, and it’s as if other drivers feel attacked. I’m just enjoying myself, and then you get that kind of unnecessary comment, which I find totally pointless."

READ MORE: Spanish Grand Prix set for F1 rule change after Monaco

Related