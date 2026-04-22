Ferrari set to give Lewis Hamilton F1 monster to beat Mercedes

Ferrari are bringing a completely revised car design to the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, according to reports in Italian media.

The Maranello-based outfit have been the second-fastest outfit on the F1 grid in 2026, claiming podiums in all three grands prix so far.

It means that they are sat in second in the constructors' championship, while drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are third and fourth respectively in the drivers' standings.

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While it has been a great start to the season for them, they are still a long way from Mercedes' pace, and have a real job on their hands to try and avoid another grand prix winless season, as happened in 2025.

But AutoRacer have reported that the team have been very busy during the unscheduled break in the season due to the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix.

The team have reportedly made significant changes to their SF-26 design, making it lighter as well as bringing upgrades to the car, in what the above publication are calling a 'one-and-a-half package'.

It was reported earlier this month that Ferrari were trialling a new and improved software for managing the electrical charge to their power unit, which should help the drivers to limit the effects of super clipping on the straights, while also further testing their 'Macarena' rear wing and making changes to their underbody and sidewall profile to suit that clever rear wing design.

It's understood that the team will try out this new package during a filming day at the Monza track later this week, picking out that circuit because it is particularly demanding on energy management.

READ MORE: FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Hamilton searching for first Ferrari win

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has already banished his Ferrari podium hoodoo which burdened him for the whole 2025 season by claiming a podium at the Chinese Grand Prix last month.

Now, the 41-year-old is looking to celebrate a grand prix victory with the Ferrari fans for the first time, but he will need to defeat both Mercedes cars and his in-form team-mate Leclerc in order to do this.

Hamilton has not won a grand prix since the 2024 Belgian GP, and has struggled for form since joining Ferrari, finishing a massive 86 points behind Leclerc in the drivers' standings last year.

He's now hoping to show Ferrari that he still has what it takes to launch a charge for the title in the future, if they give him a car capable of challenging for regular race victories.

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