Christian Horner has written off the Monaco Grand Prix after a challenging qualifying session for Red Bull.

Max Verstappen revealed their inability to take the bumps and kerbs properly was preventing them from setting competitive lap times, after a disappointing Friday in the principality.

These issues continued in qualifying with Sergio Perez failing to get out of Q1, and will start tomorrow's race in 18th.

Verstappen’s pole position streak also came to an end, only managing sixth on the grid with overtaking notoriously difficult in Monaco.

Sergio Perez exited in Q1

Max Verstappen will start the Monaco Grand Prix in sixth

How has Christian Horner responded to his team’s difficulties?

Red Bull’s rivals triumphed during qualifying, with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc taking pole position at his home circuit.

Oscar Piastri came close to challenging the Monegasque driver, claiming P2 and splitting the two Ferraris.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner discussed Red Bull’s performance with Sky Sports, suggesting that they had written off the race.

"It's been a struggle all weekend. The car hasn't suited the characteristics of this circuit,” Horner said.

"Up until that last run, anything between second and sixth was on but unfortunately we didn't get that last run in.

Christian Horner believes it will be difficult for Red Bull to fight in the race tomorrow

"The first sector was strong for us. It was mainly the tight hairpin, then Turn Five and Turn 10.

"The race is pretty much done barring Safety Cars. But we will come back fighting.

"Our race pace has been pretty good but whether we can demonstrate that, I'm not sure depending on how the traffic plays out."

