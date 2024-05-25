Leclerc throws warning to Ferrari after THRILLING qualifying session - Top three verdict

Charles Leclerc claimed a stunning pole position at home in Monaco, describing it as a 'special feeling'.

It is his third pole position around the circuit, bringing Leclerc one step closer to achieving an elusive victory around Monte Carlo.

Max Verstappen's pole streak came to an end, after aborting his lap following contact with the wall, and will start Sunday's race in sixth.

The McLaren of Oscar Piastri separated the two Ferraris and will start on the front row , with Carlos Sainz in third.

Here is what the top three had to say after qualifying in Monaco...

"It was nice. The feeling after a qualifying lap is very special here. Really happy about the lap. The excitement is so high. It feels really good

"However, now I know more often than not in the past, that qualifying is not everything.

"As much as it helps, we need to put everything together for Sunday's race. In the past here we didn't manage to do so, but we are in a stronger position and we are a stronger team. I'm sure we can achieve great things tomorrow and the win is the target."

On what he needs to do on Sunday:

"I need a good launch off the grid, then once we do that, hopefully Carlos can have a great start and follow me into Turn One.

"If we are one-two, we can manage that as a team. That would be the perfect scenario. But whatever happens we need to bring that victory home."

Oscar Piastri

"I think if you took the second half of my first lap in Q3 and the first half of my second one, it would have been enough.

"A couple of mistakes at the end, but credit to Charles. He's been quick all weekend and at certain points I thought we were going to get close to him.

"It's nice to be starting on the front row...and what better colours to do it in than these.

"As optimistic as I want to be, overtaking around here is not easy. We're starting from a good spot and have a chance for a good day tomorrow."

"It was an improvement for me. I've been struggling all weekend with confidence and feeling with the car, so overall to step it up and be P3 is a step forward.

"I'm not entirely happy because I wish I could have been fighting for pole position but the truth is Charles has been doing an outstanding job.

"The car has been amazing all weekend and he managed to extract the most from it, so I'm happy for him.

On the car's long run pace:

"I looked very quick on the long runs. For some reason I've bee struggling on the short runs but the long runs have been better. I'm confident tomorrow the pace on the long run will be good.

"It's just a matter of track position here and we lost it with not a great quali position.

"It's Monaco. Anything can happen and we will give it our best shot. The priority will be to win with Charles tomorrow."

