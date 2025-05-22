FIA confirm ANOTHER F1 Monaco Grand Prix change after pit-stop ruling

close global

The FIA have confirmed further tyre changes ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, following the decision to make the race a mandatory two-stop for all 10 F1 teams.

All drivers will be required to make two pit stops during Sunday’s race, in both dry and wet conditions, and will have to use at least two different types of tyre compounds.

For the 2025 race, Pirelli will go a step softer in their choice of compounds compared to the 2024 race, with the C6 available as the soft tyre, C5 as medium and C4 as hard - the same choice as the Emilia-Romagna GP last weekend.

In 2024, the C5 served instead as the softest tyre with all the drivers making their mandatory stop in red flag conditions on lap one, and the top 10 finished the race in the order they qualified.

Why is the Monaco GP a two stop race?

The World Motor Sport Council introduced the mandatory two-stop to enhance the entertainment value of the Monaco GP, which in recent years has been criticised for its often processional and predictable character.

It is notoriously difficult to overtake in Monaco, with the tight and twisty corners incompatible with the increasingly wide F1 cars - currently at 2000mm width - which often means qualifying determines the finishing order.

A two-stop race will hopefully rule out concerns of tyre degradation and prevent teams from focusing too much on tyre conservation, opening up strategy decisions and an element of unpredictability for the 2025 race.

If teams do not adhere to the new tyre rule, 30 seconds will be added onto the drivers’ time at the end of the race as a punishment.

