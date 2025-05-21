Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz returned to the wheel of a Ferrari this week while heading out for dinner with his former McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

The racing duo returned to the principality following last weekend's race in Imola and will now be preparing for the eighth round of the championship this weekend.

Both the Spaniard and the British F1 star live in Monaco, a popular destination for drivers to settle down in when they are not on the road or travelling to meet the needs of a hectic 24-race calendar.

The European triple-header continues with the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend where the stars of the 2025 grid will take to the iconic track from Friday, May 23, ahead of the vital qualifying session on Saturday and Sunday's main event.

Ahead of the competitive weekend, the duo famous for their friendly relationship appeared to take some time off to enjoy a dinner date in each other's company, with Sainz rocking up to the lavish meeting in his Ferrari Daytona SP3.

Sainz picked up the personalised exclusive model in Monaco earlier this year which is estimated to cost around $4million, is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5L V12, and delivers 829 hp, making it the most powerful non-hybrid V12 Ferrari has ever built.

The 30-year-old was also handed a Ferrari F1-75 as a final gift from the Scuderia last year after the Italian outfit opted to drop him in favour of signing seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, with Sainz instead making the move to Williams.

Norris and Sainz relax ahead of Monaco GP

Sainz has so far endured a mixed start to his debut campaign with Williams but has certainly shown promise of delivering in what is already the Grove-based outfit's most successful year in the sport since 2018.

After just seven rounds of the championship, the talented duo of Sainz and Alex Albon have acquired 51 points, with James Vowles' team sitting comfortably in fifth position in the constructors' standings.

Sainz kicked off his European triple-header by delivering a points-scoring finish for Williams having seemingly adjusted well to the change in environment.

In Imola the former Ferrari star finished eighth, three places behind team-mate Albon, and although the double points finish marks a significant change from their dismal season last year, Sainz will no doubt be fired up to get closer to Albon in Monaco this weekend.

