F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton fearing F1 future as champion MISSING from Ferrari announcement

Lewis Hamilton has said that he believes Formula 1 is heading in the wrong direction with its upcoming rule changes.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari depart from iconic red for Monaco Grand Prix...but Lewis Hamilton is absent

Ferrari have announced a stunning change for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix. But seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was absent from the big reveal.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren F1 boss responds to cheating scandal as penalties issued

McLaren Formula 1 boss Zak Brown has weighed in on a major cheating scandal in IndyCar which he believes 'will continue to hover' over the world of motorsport until the matter is resolved.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future

Max Verstappen's victory at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix could have a huge role in deciding where his long-term Formula 1 future lies.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari ABSENCE hurting team amid Lewis Hamilton struggles

Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari have been attributed to the absence of a key leader at the team by Italian race engineer Giorgio Stirano.

➡️ READ MORE

Related