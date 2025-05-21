F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton fearing F1 future as champion MISSING from Ferrari announcement

close global

Lewis Hamilton has said that he believes Formula 1 is heading in the wrong direction with its upcoming rule changes.

Ferrari depart from iconic red for Monaco Grand Prix...but Lewis Hamilton is absent

Ferrari have announced a stunning change for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix. But seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was absent from the big reveal.

McLaren F1 boss responds to cheating scandal as penalties issued

McLaren Formula 1 boss Zak Brown has weighed in on a major cheating scandal in IndyCar which he believes 'will continue to hover' over the world of motorsport until the matter is resolved.

Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future

Max Verstappen's victory at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix could have a huge role in deciding where his long-term Formula 1 future lies.

Ferrari ABSENCE hurting team amid Lewis Hamilton struggles

Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari have been attributed to the absence of a key leader at the team by Italian race engineer Giorgio Stirano.

F1 Standings

