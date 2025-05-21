F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton fearing F1 future as champion MISSING from Ferrari announcement
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton fearing F1 future as champion MISSING from Ferrari announcement
Lewis Hamilton has said that he believes Formula 1 is heading in the wrong direction with its upcoming rule changes.
Ferrari depart from iconic red for Monaco Grand Prix...but Lewis Hamilton is absent
Ferrari have announced a stunning change for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix. But seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was absent from the big reveal.
McLaren F1 boss responds to cheating scandal as penalties issued
McLaren Formula 1 boss Zak Brown has weighed in on a major cheating scandal in IndyCar which he believes 'will continue to hover' over the world of motorsport until the matter is resolved.
Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future
Max Verstappen's victory at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix could have a huge role in deciding where his long-term Formula 1 future lies.
Ferrari ABSENCE hurting team amid Lewis Hamilton struggles
Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari have been attributed to the absence of a key leader at the team by Italian race engineer Giorgio Stirano.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul