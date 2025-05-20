Ferrari depart from iconic red for Monaco Grand Prix...but Lewis Hamilton is absent
Ferrari have announced a stunning change for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix. But seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was absent from the big reveal.
The Scuderia have announced that their two drivers will be dressed from head to toe in white this weekend - featuring light blue hues due to their partnership with HP - departing from the red that has become so synonymous with the most successful team in Formula 1 history.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
Charles Leclerc heads to his home grand prix as the reigning champion at the circuit, following an emotional victory in 2024 around the streets of Monte Carlo.
And it is the Monegasque driver who has been the feature of Ferrari's build-up to the weekend, presenting him as their star as the team took to social media to show off their new threads.
However, that has left Hamilton out, and there have been no images featuring the seven-time world champion in the new race suit as of yet.
Hamilton buoyed by stunning performance
Following a tough start to his Ferrari career, Hamilton produced his best grand prix performance of the season last weekend, rising from a dismal 12th-place start to finish fourth, just over a second away from the podium positions.
In his post-race interview, Hamilton seemed delighted by the result, and will be hoping that the result has kickstarted his spell with the Maranello outfit.
However, due to his and Ferrari's qualifying troubles, they may be in for another disappointing weekend, with Monaco being a notoriously difficult circuit to overtake around.
Nevertheless, the drivers will look good, with their new race suits sure to catch the eye around the principality.
READ MORE: Italian media call for 'DRASTIC measures' despite Hamilton Ferrari comeback
