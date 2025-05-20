Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future
Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future
Max Verstappen's victory at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix could have a huge role in deciding where his long-term Formula 1 future lies.
The Red Bull star came out on top at Imola on Sunday ahead of his two main title rivals, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, to earn just his second win of what has been a largely frustrating season to date.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
Indeed, speculation has been mounting that the 27-year-old is becoming increasingly disgruntled within the team, with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko recently admitting he was concerned over the issue.
Jos Verstappen's Imola challenge met
Verstappen has remained tight-lipped when probed on the subject, but his father Jos has been more forthright in sharing his views.
And speaking in the build-up to last Sunday's grand prix, he insisted the result in northern Italy would go a long way to determining whether the defending world champion would be able to retain his title.
"If the updates aren't a breakthrough, the world championship title won't be possible this year," he told Race Xpress, as reported by OE24.
"I'm excited to see what happens in Imola, it has to go in the right direction."
Verstappen is understood to have performance-based exit clauses in his Red Bull contract that would allow him to leave if the team aren't providing him with a car capable of challenging for a world championship.
Verstappen's triumph should be a welcome boost regarding his confidence in the team, thus increasing the chances of him sticking around for the long haul.
The Dutchman has been linked with the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin, where former Red Bull design great Adrian Newey now operates, but with his current contract running until the end of 2028, any suitor would have to stump up big money to secure his signature.
Verstappen trails Piastri in the drivers' standings by 22 points heading into this weekend's Monaco GP, with second-placed Norris just eight in front of the Dutchman.
READ MORE: Italian media call for 'DRASTIC measures' despite Hamilton Ferrari comeback
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Jack Doohan slams FAKE Colapinto news amid family abuse
- 37 minutes ago
Ferrari depart from iconic red for Monaco Grand Prix...but Lewis Hamilton is absent
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future
- 2 hours ago
McLaren F1 boss responds to cheating scandal as penalties issued
- 3 hours ago
F1 partners with Mickey Mouse in NEW deal
- Today 16:58
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
- Today 15:52
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul