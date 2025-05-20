close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future

Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future

Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future

Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future

Max Verstappen's victory at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix could have a huge role in deciding where his long-term Formula 1 future lies.

The Red Bull star came out on top at Imola on Sunday ahead of his two main title rivals, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, to earn just his second win of what has been a largely frustrating season to date.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'

Indeed, speculation has been mounting that the 27-year-old is becoming increasingly disgruntled within the team, with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko recently admitting he was concerned over the issue.

Jos Verstappen's Imola challenge met

Verstappen has remained tight-lipped when probed on the subject, but his father Jos has been more forthright in sharing his views.

And speaking in the build-up to last Sunday's grand prix, he insisted the result in northern Italy would go a long way to determining whether the defending world champion would be able to retain his title.

"If the updates aren't a breakthrough, the world championship title won't be possible this year," he told Race Xpress, as reported by OE24.

"I'm excited to see what happens in Imola, it has to go in the right direction."

Verstappen is understood to have performance-based exit clauses in his Red Bull contract that would allow him to leave if the team aren't providing him with a car capable of challenging for a world championship.

Verstappen's triumph should be a welcome boost regarding his confidence in the team, thus increasing the chances of him sticking around for the long haul.

The Dutchman has been linked with the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin, where former Red Bull design great Adrian Newey now operates, but with his current contract running until the end of 2028, any suitor would have to stump up big money to secure his signature.

Verstappen trails Piastri in the drivers' standings by 22 points heading into this weekend's Monaco GP, with second-placed Norris just eight in front of the Dutchman.

READ MORE: Italian media call for 'DRASTIC measures' despite Hamilton Ferrari comeback

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Max Verstappen sets record straight after 'false' rumours
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen sets record straight after 'false' rumours

  • Today 09:56
McLaren problem ready to hit Formula 1 after Max Verstappen exposure
F1 Features

McLaren problem ready to hit Formula 1 after Max Verstappen exposure

  • Yesterday 18:59

Latest News

F1 Social

Jack Doohan slams FAKE Colapinto news amid family abuse

  • 37 minutes ago
F1 Social

Ferrari depart from iconic red for Monaco Grand Prix...but Lewis Hamilton is absent

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future

  • 2 hours ago
Racing News

McLaren F1 boss responds to cheating scandal as penalties issued

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 partners with Mickey Mouse in NEW deal

  • Today 16:58
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'

  • Today 15:52
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x