Verstappen's Imola win has huge consequences for Red Bull future

Max Verstappen's victory at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix could have a huge role in deciding where his long-term Formula 1 future lies.

The Red Bull star came out on top at Imola on Sunday ahead of his two main title rivals, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, to earn just his second win of what has been a largely frustrating season to date.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'

Indeed, speculation has been mounting that the 27-year-old is becoming increasingly disgruntled within the team, with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko recently admitting he was concerned over the issue.

Jos Verstappen's Imola challenge met

Verstappen has remained tight-lipped when probed on the subject, but his father Jos has been more forthright in sharing his views.

And speaking in the build-up to last Sunday's grand prix, he insisted the result in northern Italy would go a long way to determining whether the defending world champion would be able to retain his title.

"If the updates aren't a breakthrough, the world championship title won't be possible this year," he told Race Xpress, as reported by OE24.

"I'm excited to see what happens in Imola, it has to go in the right direction."

Verstappen is understood to have performance-based exit clauses in his Red Bull contract that would allow him to leave if the team aren't providing him with a car capable of challenging for a world championship.

Verstappen's triumph should be a welcome boost regarding his confidence in the team, thus increasing the chances of him sticking around for the long haul.

The Dutchman has been linked with the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin, where former Red Bull design great Adrian Newey now operates, but with his current contract running until the end of 2028, any suitor would have to stump up big money to secure his signature.

Verstappen trails Piastri in the drivers' standings by 22 points heading into this weekend's Monaco GP, with second-placed Norris just eight in front of the Dutchman.

READ MORE: Italian media call for 'DRASTIC measures' despite Hamilton Ferrari comeback

Related