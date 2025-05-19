Red Bull boss issues update on Max Verstappen future amid 'noise'
Red Bull boss issues update on Max Verstappen future amid 'noise'
Christian Horner has provided an update on the future of star driver Max Verstappen as 'outside noise' continues to build.
The defending Formula 1 world champion has endured a difficult start to the 2025 campaign, with speculation mounting that he has become increasingly disgruntled with Red Bull and is open to a new challenge.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton drama in Imola as F1 star hit by 20-place demotion verdict
But speaking after Verstappen's win at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, team principal Horner insisted the 27-year-old's focus was fixed firmly on improving his results on the track.
"All year he's been working hard behind the scenes. He's been very supportive in the team," Horner told media.
"There's always a lot of noise outside of our team but never inside and everybody is just focused on the job. Everybody is leaving Imola upbeat about the upcoming races."
Verstappen does his talking on the track
Verstappen has been linked with a number of teams including Mercedes and Aston Martin in recent months, although both teams have reiterated that they are happy with their current driver lineups.
The Dutchman has remained tight-lipped on the matter thus far despite team chief Helmut Marko previously admitting the team were greatly concerned.
Verstappen - who recently celebrated the birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet - had tasted victory just once in six outings this season before his triumph in Imola.
A stunning move on championship leader Oscar Piastri at turn two was enough to take the lead, a position he held on to for the remainder of the race to secure a much-needed win.
He remains third in the drivers' standings behind Piastri and Lando Norris ahead of this weekend's Monaco GP.
READ MORE: Italian media call for 'DRASTIC measures' despite Hamilton Ferrari comeback
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Former Angela Cullen driver in huge crash ahead of Indy 500
- 25 minutes ago
Sky Sports F1 star announces pregnancy in exciting statement
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton confirms Ferrari race engineer update after frustrated radio exchanges
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull boss issues update on Max Verstappen future amid 'noise'
- 2 hours ago
Who is Naomi Schiff? All you need to know about the Sky Sports F1 presenter who has recently announced she's pregnant
- 2 hours ago
- 3
McLaren problem ready to hit Formula 1 after Max Verstappen exposure
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul