Red Bull boss issues update on Max Verstappen future amid 'noise'

Christian Horner has provided an update on the future of star driver Max Verstappen as 'outside noise' continues to build.

The defending Formula 1 world champion has endured a difficult start to the 2025 campaign, with speculation mounting that he has become increasingly disgruntled with Red Bull and is open to a new challenge.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton drama in Imola as F1 star hit by 20-place demotion verdict

But speaking after Verstappen's win at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, team principal Horner insisted the 27-year-old's focus was fixed firmly on improving his results on the track.

"All year he's been working hard behind the scenes. He's been very supportive in the team," Horner told media.

"There's always a lot of noise outside of our team but never inside and everybody is just focused on the job. Everybody is leaving Imola upbeat about the upcoming races."

Verstappen does his talking on the track

Verstappen has been linked with a number of teams including Mercedes and Aston Martin in recent months, although both teams have reiterated that they are happy with their current driver lineups.

The Dutchman has remained tight-lipped on the matter thus far despite team chief Helmut Marko previously admitting the team were greatly concerned.

Verstappen - who recently celebrated the birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet - had tasted victory just once in six outings this season before his triumph in Imola.

A stunning move on championship leader Oscar Piastri at turn two was enough to take the lead, a position he held on to for the remainder of the race to secure a much-needed win.

He remains third in the drivers' standings behind Piastri and Lando Norris ahead of this weekend's Monaco GP.

READ MORE: Italian media call for 'DRASTIC measures' despite Hamilton Ferrari comeback

Related