F1 star handed STUNNING Ferrari gift

A Formula 1 star has been handed a stunning gift from Ferrari as the team prepares to make big changes for the 2025 season.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz has raced his last grand prix with the Italian outfit having enjoyed four seasons with the team, securing four grands prix victories and 25 podium finishes during that time.

He is being replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has decided to ditch his Mercedes team following three seasons of underperformance.

Sainz will now move to Williams, a team with whom he has already made his debut for during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Sainz was displaced by Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari
Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Sainz given farewell present

Ferrari have been engaging in a number of farewell activities for Sainz since the end of the season, celebrating the highly-popular Spaniard's time with the team.

Earlier this week, Sainz and his father, Carlos Sainz senior, took to the private Fiorano track together, in what was his 62-year-old father's Ferrari debut.

Now, it's being reported by Italian publication Gazzetta that Sainz has also been presented with another gift as he leaves Ferrari.

The Spaniard has reportedly been given the team's 2022 car, the Ferrari F1-75, as a thank you for his time spent in red.

The F1-75 was the one in which Sainz managed to claim his first-ever grand prix victory at the 2022 British Grand Prix, and was the car that saw Sainz manage a fifth-place finish in the drivers' championship.

