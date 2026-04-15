Reigning champion Lando Norris has been snapped tackling the daunting Nurburgring, with footage also emerging of F1 cars at the iconic track.

The Nurburgring Nordschleife has exploded in popularity in recent months thanks to Max Verstappen's exploits, winning on his debut at the NLS9 round last year and again at the NLS2 in March - although his team were later disqualified.

Verstappen's foray into GT racing has also inspired his F1 rivals, with Lance Stroll taking on the GT World Challenge Europe at Paul Ricard last weekend, but he finished down in 48th place.

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Now, it appears Norris and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri have taken to the Nurburgring, in and out of F1 machinery, with footage emerging from Germany.

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Norris at the Nurburgring

One photographer at the Nurburgring managed to snap a picture of Norris tackling the daunting track, although not in the MCL40. Instead, the Brit was behind the wheel of a papaya McLaren 750S in his customary neon green helmet and surrounded by cameras - potentially filming some hot laps.

Nurburgring racing driver Loris Scheider then shared a video to his Instagram of an orange and blue 750S lining up against one another and wrote: "Oscar and Lando pulling up in the 750S."

Both drivers also took to the track in F1 machinery for the 2027 Pirelli tyre test at the Nurburgring. Initially meant to take place in Bahrain, the race cancellations in the Middle East have ensured the tests take place elsewhere with Mercedes also in attendance.

Scheider also shared a video from the test to his social media, with a modern F1 engine being heard around the track for the first time since the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix. He wrote: "So sick to see F1 cars in Germany again."

When will Max Verstappen next be at Nurburgring

Max Verstappen will return to the Nurburgring this weekend (Saturday, April 18-Sunday, April 19) to take part in the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers.

The qualifiers will be crucial for Verstappen's 24 hour attempt in May, where a strong performance could see him secure a coveted spot in the Top Qualifying 3.

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