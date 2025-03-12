Verstappen in Red Bull team-mate dispute over 2025 car
Max Verstappen has been caught up in a dispute with his 2025 Red Bull team-mate just days before the new Formula 1 campaign gets under way.
The Dutchman will be in action at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix as he begins his quest to win a fifth consecutive world drivers' title.
His most recent triumph was arguably his best, with the 27-year-old overcoming a dramatic drop-off in Red Bull performance midway through the season to come out on top.
Verstappen and Lawson clash
Lando Norris has established himself as Verstappen's main challenger having pushed his rival all the way in 2024, but he is not the only driver looking to take down the defending champion.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and blockbuster new signing Lewis Hamilton hope to be in contention, as does Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri, who this week signed a lucrative new deal at McLaren.
Verstappen will also have new competition to contend with from within the Red Bull garage following the arrival of Liam Lawson.
The Kiwi has replaced Sergio Perez following a dismal year for the Mexican, and will aim to make a substantial contribution to the team's efforts to regain their constructors' crown.
Both drivers seem to be in good spirits ahead of the upcoming season opener in Melbourne, and even indulged in a light-hearted debate regarding their 2025 car in the build-up to the showpiece event.
The pair were asked to rank a selection of Red Bull liveries, with VCARB's white offering coming out as the clear favourite.
But things got a little more tricky when it came to the machine Verstappen and Lawson will be in this year, with the reigning champion appearing a little underwhelmed, much to the shock of his colleague.
After watching Verstappen grade the latest design a B, Lawson said: "You can't put it there, it's our car!"
Verstappen then admitted he preferred some of the other options, before the duo settled on a final mark - after establishing a convenient new rule to help settle the contest.
they know the whitebull is the best! also shocking info: max has never seen starwars pic.twitter.com/kbrU5ud3Bv— nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) March 12, 2025
