Red Bull F1 boss issues early driver replacement verdict

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has hinted that a 2025 F1 star could be replaced early.

The start of the new season is fast approaching, with this weekend's Australian Grand Prix marking the beginning of one of the most eagerly-anticipated seasons in the sport's modern history.

F1 heads to the Albert Park Circuit with a seemingly wide-open championship battle about to get underway, with McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari with the addition of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, all looking like they could challenge for success.

On top of this, there are several rookies that are looking forward to their first forays into the sport, including Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes, Gabriel Bortoleto, Isack Hadjar and Alpine's Jack Doohan.

Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly form Alpine's 2025 driver lineup

There are a number of young drivers on the grid in 2025

Doohan under replacement threat?

Australian star Doohan will drive with Alpine at his home race first up, alongside experienced team-mate Pierre Gasly.

Doohan has completed a grand prix before, at the 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, where he finished 15th when replacing Esteban Ocon in order to help his preparations for 2025.

With Doohan having been with Alpine for several years as a reserve driver, the natural progression in his racing career made him the perfect choice when the team decided it was time to replace Ocon, but events since then have clouded that decision slightly.

Alpine have opted to sign the supremely talented Franco Colapinto as their reserve driver on a long-term contract, a 21-year-old Argentine who has accumulated more F1 experience than Doohan himself.

Colapinto shone at Williams in 2024 when stepping in for Logan Sargeant, and reports have suggested that Alpine may already be considering promoting the young Argentine into Doohan's seat.

Now, Marko has offered a brief overview of Doohan's chances on the F1 grid in 2025, suggesting that the Australian is likely not to last very long.

"I don't believe he will drive the full season," Marko told Servus TV. "I don't believe it will be too many races, unfortunately."

