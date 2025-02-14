F1 star facing major EARLY replacement threat

Jack Doohan is under 'immediate' pressure to cement his seat at Alpine, Formula 1 pundit Anthony Davidson believes.

Doohan is one of four rookies on the grid for 2025, joining Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, and Gabriel Bortoleto.

The 22-year-old Aussie was fast-tracked into an F1 debut at the season-ending 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, filling in for the already-departed Esteban Ocon.

However, the son of motorcycling legend Mick Doohan must contend with an existential threat to his coveted seat, stemming from within Alpine.

Jack Doohan made his F1 debut in Abu Dhabi last year

Jack Doohan replaced Esteban Ocon at Alpine

Doohan to expect competition from Alpine rival

The signing of Argentinian star Franco Colapinto has emerged as the spectre which will inevitably cause Doohan to glance over his shoulder.

Colapinto demonstrated encouraging pace in his debut stint at Williams, but did not do enough to secure a race seat in 2025 - although that may change based on Doohan’s displays.

Executive advisor Flavio Briatore has already confirmed that both Doohan and team-mate Pierre Gasly are under immediate pressure to perform in 2025, and F1 pundit Davidson has suggested that an early driver switch may not be out of the question.

"Jack Doohan had been patiently waiting for a race seat at Alpine since his F2 days and finally got that chance to line up on the grid at the final race in Abu Dhabi last year in preparation for this season," Davidson told Sky Sports F1.

Franco Colapinto's presence will keep Doohan honest at Alpine

"But not long after he had signed, Colapinto arrives on the scene, putting immediate pressure on his shoulders even before we get to the first race.

"It's obviously not an ideal situation to be in. There will certainly be no time to ease himself in as Doohan will be looking to cement his position in the team and make himself irreplaceable."