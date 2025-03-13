Australian GP 'LEAK' winner of F1 season opener

The winner of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix has been 'leaked' in a stunning reveal ahead of the season-opening race.

Formula 1's 2025 season gets underway at the Albert Park Circuit this weekend, with a host of big-named stars looking to get their championship bid off to a flying start.

Max Verstappen is hunting a fifth consecutive title in 2025, but is likely to face stiff competition from the likes of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who has made the switch to Ferrari for 2025.

Competitive action is set to start for the first time on Friday, with two practice sessions, before Saturday qualifying will allow us to get a real feel for how each of the teams are shaping up.

The Australian Grand Prix kicks off the 2025 season

Lando Norris will be looking to get off to a fast start

Norris prematurely crowned winner

However, before the action has even got underway in Melbourne, a practice run for organisers at the Australian GP has led to a 'leak' of Sunday's race winner.

Practicing podium graphics that will appear behind the drivers during the celebrations on the podium, it was revealed that Norris had taken victory, with the short video proclaiming he had claimed his 'first victory of 2025.'

The Brit will certainly hope that will be the case for real come Sunday, as he attempts to get closer to and eventually surpass Verstappen in 2025 and end the Dutchman's dominance over the rest of the field.

Fans at the race track will be able to celebrate with the drivers after the race too, due to the return of the iconic track walk feature.

The feature was banned by the FIA for the 2024 Australian GP following safety concerns from the 2023 event, after a track invasion saw fans on the track while cars were still present, but the popular feature is back with improved safety parameters for 2025.

