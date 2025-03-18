Ferrari have announced a ‘fresh’ look for their Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.

The new team-mates will be hoping to put a disastrous Australian GP behind them in Shanghai, as their 2025 campaign got off to an embarrassing start.

Not only did Ferrari fail to match the pace of McLaren in qualifying, but the team made a major strategy blunder by leaving Hamilton and Leclerc out on slicks as the rain began to fall during the late stages of the grand prix.

As a result the pair were brought into the pits too late for wet weather tyres, and could only manage a finish of P8 and P10, with Hamilton earning one solitary point on his Ferrari debut.

Ferrari will come back fighting in China

Lewis Hamilton endured a dismal start to his Ferrari campaign

Can Ferrari turn their performances around in China?

Following a difficult race in Melbourne Ferrari have admitted to their mistakes during the season opener, and have promised to unleash their pace at the Chinse GP.

One major point the team will address are Hamilton’s communications with his new race engineer Riccardo Adami, who he was involved in a series of tense radio exchanges with during the grand prix.

The champion frequently asked to be left alone, as Adami seemed to be giving too much information over the airwaves with some teething problems still occurring in their partnership.

However, Ferrari have wiped the slate clean for the Chinese GP and aim to come back fighting, with a new look for their driver pairing also being unveiled.

In a recent Instagram post, Ferrari revealed a picture of Hamilton and Leclerc in a new Ferrari top captioned: “Fresh looks for the Chinese GP.”

The new team look departs from the usual red t-shirt splattered with sponsorship, and instead opted for a more luxurious look with a polo t-shirt and a ¾ button up in collaboration with Puma.

