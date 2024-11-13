F1 superstar in EMBARRASSING driving 'test' gaffe

A Formula 1 star has suffered embarrassment after failing to complete a seemingly straightforward driving task.

In a vehicle of a different kind, one that certainly would not get FIA approval, the racer's inability to carry out the manoeuvre was brutally exposed in a video which featured on social media.

It was a moment to forget for the McLaren star, who will be back in more comfortable surroundings next weekend as he lines up for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

And while Oscar Piastri may be out of contention for the drivers' championship, he could play a significant part in securing the constructors' crown for McLaren.

Oscar Piastri has impressed throughout his second season in F1

He has an opportunity to win the 2024 constructors' title alongside Lando Norris

Piastri swaps F1 track for farm

Racing alongside Lando Norris, Piastri has excelled in his second season in the sport, winning two grands prix and featuring on the podium on five more occasions.

His impressive form, coupled with Norris' title push, has propelled McLaren to the top of the team standings ahead of Ferrari and Red Bull with just three races remaining.

But before attention turns to on-track matters, Piastri took the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a tractor as he visited former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson.

Tasked with reversing the vehicle into the barn, the Australian took over 40 minutes to complete the job, much to the amusement of those watching on.

Posting the footage on his Instagram page, the 23-year-old joked: "Not sure Piastri's farm will be happening any time soon."

