Lando Norris' impressive Australian Grand Prix victory in Melbourne turned out to be special in more ways than one for the McLaren star.

Norris produced a composed performance in challenging conditions at the 2025 Formula 1 season opener to convert Saturday's pole into a thoroughly deserved win.

Defending champion Max Verstappen finished the day less than a second behind last year's runner-up, with George Russell of Mercedes also featuring on the podium.

They were three of just 14 drivers to finish the race at Albert Park, with wet weather causing no shortage of problems around the famous track.

Lando Norris got his season off to the perfect start with a win in Melbourne
It turned out to be a frustrating day for Lewis Hamilton on his Ferrari debut

Norris makes McLaren history

Lewis Hamilton made his highly anticipated competitive debut for Ferrari following his blockbuster winter switch from Mercedes, but the seven-time world champion endured a miserable afternoon.

Starting the day in eighth, the 40-year-old dropped to 10th spot, and despite securing his first point for the Scuderia, would have been hoping for more.

Hamilton has made no secret of his desire to be in contention for the world drivers' championship this season, although has admitted he will need time to get to grips with his new car.

Hamilton began his F1 career at McLaren back in 2007

But he looks to have his work cut out to stop the current leader and title favourite Norris from becoming the first McLaren driver since 2008 to get his hands on the trophy.

Hamilton was the last to do it, and until now, was also the last racer from the iconic British outfit to lead the standings at any stage of the season.

Norris' triumph this weekend, however, means that Hamilton no longer holds that particular title, which has been his since the 2012 Canadian GP.

F1 Standings

