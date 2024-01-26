Another F1 cornerstone race UNDER THREAT by street circuit bid

The future of the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka track could be under threat, after the confirmation of rival city Osaka's ambition to one day host a Formula 1 race.

It was revealed last week that a meeting of the Osaka tourism board had been held, where the possibility of racing around the streets of the Japanese city had been discussed.

F1 is about to embark on its longest ever season, with 24 races taking place across 21 different countries in the upcoming year.

The sport's tendency in recent years has been to add street circuits, with the Azerbaijan GP, Miami GP and Las Vegas GP all being added to the calendar in the last eight years.

It has also recently been announced that a race around the streets of Madrid will take place from 2026 onwards, sparking mixed reviews about the way in which the sport is heading.

The Suzuka race track is one of the most iconic on the F1 calendar

F1 recently confirmed that a street race will take place in Madrid from 2026

The controversial Las Vegas GP took place for the first time in 2023

Another new F1 track on the cards

Now, Osaka tourism bureau chairman Hiroshi Mizohata has spoken to Motorsport.com about the city's plans to make Osaka the next host of an F1 race.

“F1 will be the perfect catalyst for Osaka to become an international tourist city,” he said.

“In order for Osaka to achieve that, it is important to attract wealthy people from Europe, America, and Australia.

“We also believe that F1 will be the perfect catalyst for attracting luxury hotels and revitalising the nighttime economy.

"I went to watch the Singapore Grand Prix, and it was completely different from the image I had of F1. There were live events going on, and there were business meetings for luxury brands at nearby hotels.

“The circuit itself may be difficult to make (profitable), but if you consider the entire city, I think it has potential.

“At this point, I cannot say how many years from now we are aiming to make it happen. I think it will be a long-term plan."

