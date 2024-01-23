One of Formula 1's worst kept secrets was finally unveiled on Tuesday when confirmation of a Madrid grand prix to run from 2026 were confirmed.

The deal will see the Spanish capital stage a race for 10 seasons with a stunning circuit around the city streets already proposed.

There have been fears that the race could spark the end of the Spanish Grand Prix at Catalunya, but as of now the race in Barcelona has not been officially axed and raises the prospect of two Spanish races on the calendar.

With Italy also having two grands prix, and the United States also running three - fans have been left up in arms that while the calendar has more races than ever (24 for 2024) there is still no return to Formula 1 racing to Africa.

This last world championship race on the continent was back in 1993 with the South African Grand Prix, and while there have at least been rumblings of a return to Kyalami, no serious proposals have taken shape since.

In 2026 there are currently two Spanish races including Catalunya (above)

Formula 1 has not been back to Africa since the South African Grand Prix of 1993 (above)

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live

Why is F1 not in Africa?

F1 fans though have voiced their concerns though over the world championship still not racing on the African continent.

One fan complained: "These man will give us everything except a Grand Prix in Africa smh."

Another added: "F1 would rather have two/three races in one country rather than hosting a race in Africa, South Africa to be exact."

One supporter suggested that one race in the entire continent was all that was required, saying: "We just want a race in Africa - is that too much to ask for?" and another added: What about South Africa??? We will never have an African grand prix??

Other fans relayed how traditional European venues are also missing out: ""How about bringing back Germany and South Africa ??"

These man will give us everything except a Grand Prix in Africa smh https://t.co/Wb8sxEuARF — Wakey (@kykieitswakey) January 23, 2024

F1 would rather have two/three races in one country rather than hosting a race in Africa, South Africa to be exact. 😭 https://t.co/ZXG5zp4Z06 — Super Dave (@SuperDaveOnline) January 23, 2024

we just want a race in Africa - is that too much to ask for?#F1 — T 🏎️🧡 (@tatesF1) January 23, 2024

How about bringing back Germany and South Africa ?? — Brandon Lazarre (@Frenchgless) January 23, 2024

What about South Africa??? We will never have an African grand prix?? — KOT OCS👮👮 (@WaruiJohn2) January 23, 2024

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix