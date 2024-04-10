Marko suggests Audi KEY to Red Bull star's future

Helmut Marko has suggested that Audi may be key to the future of a Red Bull star.

Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026, where they will take over the Sauber-owned team, currently Stake F1, just in time for the new regulations.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Newey leaving top F1 team 'inevitable' thanks to ambition

The team have already acquired former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl as their CEO, and will be looking for an equally talented driver line-up to spearhead the project.

Various drivers have been linked with a move to Audi, including world champion Sebastian Vettel, and Carlos Sainz.

READ MORE: 'DISQUALIFIED from F1 championship'? Alonso mocks FIA following Japanese Grand Prix

Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl

Could Carlos Sainz move to Audi?

Audi could determine Sergio Perez’s future

Sainz is currently looking for an F1 seat, following the announcement that Lewis Hamilton will be replacing him at Ferrari for 2025.

A standout victory at the Australian Grand Prix has placed the Spanish driver in hot contention for a Red Bull seat.

However, the team is reluctant to announce a decision, despite figures such as Ralf Schumacher calling for them to reveal their line-up ‘now’.

Additionally, Audi are reportedly keen for Red Bull to make a decision, to ensure they acquire the best possible drivers ahead of their entry in the sport.

Red Bull’s chief director, Marko, has responded to the pressure from Audi, and stated how it may impact their current driver Sergio Perez.

READ MORE: Hamilton 'praying' for F1 rival following serious operation

Will Red Bull retain Sergio Perez for 2025?

”We don't allow ourselves to be pressured. Audi apparently wants a decision. We look at everything in peace. When we have enough overview, we will decide on our drivers,” Marko said to oe24.

“Everything is an option. Our team is currently working very well. If he [Perez] has a secure contract for two years, there is a risk that he will slack off.”

READ MORE: Former Ferrari star suggests team rethinking Hamilton Sainz switch

Related