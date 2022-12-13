Seidl set for sensational Sauber switch

Welcome to GPFans

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Andreas Seidl is set to make a shock switch from McLaren to Alfa Romeo Sauber, GPFans understands.

The German joined McLaren as team principal in 2019 and has since fronted the Woking-based team's efforts to return to the front of the F1 grid.

But in the wake of Fred Vasseur's appointment as Ferrari team principal, Sauber has moved to plug the void filled by the Frenchman with Seidl.

The move could be shrewd for the Swiss-based outfit ahead of its partnership with Audi, which will be set in motion from 2024 ahead of the German manufacturer's entry as an engine supplier in 2026.

Seidl's CV boasts a successful tenure at the helm of the LMP1 project for Audi's sister marque at the Volkswagen Group, Porsche.

The switch marks the fourth team principal to leave their post since the end of the season, with Vasseur, Mattia Binotto and Jost Capito all moving on.

