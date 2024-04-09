Marko reveals F1 'name to look out for' as Red Bull target

Red Bull director Helmut Marko has revealed a potential target for a seat at the team.

Sergio Perez currently partners Max Verstappen at the Austrian outfit, however a few other drivers have been attached to the seat.

READ MORE: Leclerc SLATED by F1 champion in Sainz comparison - 'Impressed and depressed'

Whilst the Mexican driver has helped Red Bull achieve two 1-2 finishes so far this season, his seat might still not be safe.

The 2023 season saw Perez criticised for failing to match the pace of Max Verstappen, with Lewis Hamilton nearly catching him for P2 in the championship.

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc on the podium at the Saudi Arabia GP 2024

Marko praises Carlos Sainz’s current form

Fernando Alonso has also been rumoured to join Red Bull, however one name in particular seems to be a favourite to join Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz has been praised by Christian Horner and now Helmut Marko, after an impressive start to the 2024 season.

The Spanish driver won the Australian GP, returning from surgery on his appendix only weeks before, outperforming teammate Charles Leclerc.

Discussing Sergio Perez’s seat with Sky Sports Germany, Marko also threw Sainz’s name into the discussion.

“Perez had his worst race last season here. Everything went wrong and now, you can see he can do it. You can see that it’s also about a seat for next season.

“We don’t usually talk about possible decisions but he’s been pushing towards the right direction. However, it is still too early for us to say. We still need some time before making a final decision.

READ MORE: F1 announces ground-breaking new racing partnership

Carlos Sainz Japanese GP 2024

“Sainz is currently in top form and you heard Leclerc’s radio, even he doesn’t know where the setback is coming from.

“Sainz made it to F1 through Red Bull and had a great year with Torro Rosso. Sainz is for sure a name you need to look out for.”

READ MORE: Vettel issues Hamilton 'difficult to manage' verdict

Related