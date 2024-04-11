close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner makes revelation on 'important' Red Bull start

Horner makes revelation on 'important' Red Bull start

Horner makes revelation on 'important' Red Bull start

Horner makes revelation on 'important' Red Bull start

Christian Horner has revealed his thoughts on Red Bull’s ‘important’ start to the season.

His own start to 2024 was shrouded in controversy, when a female employee accused him of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Former Hamilton engineer names rival who extracts 100% from car

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation, and the female colleague has since been suspended.

The suspended colleague is reported to be ‘angry’ at the investigation into Horner, with some reports suggesting she may appeal the investigation.

Christian Horner has been shrouded in controversy so far in 2024
Christian Horner is supported by wife Geri at the Saudi Arabian GP 2024

Horner comments on Red Bull’s start to the season

On track, Red Bull have had a dominant start, claiming one-two finishes in three out of the four races thus far.

Despite leading both championships, Red Bull suffered a disappointing outing at the Australian GP.

Max Verstappen retired on the opening laps of the race due to a right rear brake failure.

His team-mate Sergio Perez could not get past the McLarens and Ferraris in front, finishing in fifth.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in Japan, Horner commented on the converging F1 field and the importance of having a strong start to the season for the team.

READ MORE: Hamilton backs Vettel to REPLACE him at Mercedes

Christian Horner has praised Red Bull's start to the season

"It's great to bounce back with a one-two finish in Japan, Honda's homeland. A great performance, a great drive from Max, also Checo again putting in a strong performance," he said.

"You can see there is definitely convergence and that's entirely normal when you have stable regulations.

"I'm sure that's only going to converge as the season goes on, so important to get points on the board early and now we head to China for the first Sprint weekend of the year."

READ MORE: Horner and Red Bull saga in SHOCK twist as 'employee returns'

Related

Red Bull Christian Horner 2024 Saudi Arabian GP Geri
Marko hints at STUNNING team sale
Red Bull

Marko hints at STUNNING team sale

  • 2 hours ago
KEY Red Bull figure 'not happy' with Horner amid ongoing saga
Red Bull

KEY Red Bull figure 'not happy' with Horner amid ongoing saga

  • Today 09:12
  • 1

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen to make DEBUT in new motorsport series

  • 27 minutes ago
Red Bull

Horner makes revelation on 'important' Red Bull start

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull

Marko hints at STUNNING team sale

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Hamilton beats team-mates revealed by his race engineer

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Perez insists Red Bull COUNTDOWN is on over his F1 future

  • Today 09:57
Red Bull

KEY Red Bull figure 'not happy' with Horner amid ongoing saga

  • Today 09:12
  • 1
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x