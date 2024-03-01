Horner denies accusations again after alleged 'messages leak'

Christian Horner has once again denied allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' after a number of alleged messages were leaked on Thursday.

An anonymous email account sent a link to messages claiming to involve the Red Bull chief to a number of Formula 1 and FIA personnel, as well as members of the media.

An internal investigation into the accusations concluded by dismissing them on Wednesday, with a team statement calling the proceedings 'fair, rigorous and impartial'.

The email was sent to nearly 150 people involved in the sport, once again casting a dark cloud over the start of Red Bull's season - a cloud they hoped had lifted with the conclusion of their internal investigation.

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Horner: I have always denied the allegations

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Horner said: "I won't comment on anonymous speculation. But, to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations."

"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully co-operated with it every step of the way.

"It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

In addition, rival bosses Toto Wolff and Zak Brown both called for an external investigation by F1 and the FIA during a press conference in Bahrain.

