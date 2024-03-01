Horner denies accusations again after alleged 'messages leak'
Christian Horner has once again denied allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' after a number of alleged messages were leaked on Thursday.
An anonymous email account sent a link to messages claiming to involve the Red Bull chief to a number of Formula 1 and FIA personnel, as well as members of the media.
An internal investigation into the accusations concluded by dismissing them on Wednesday, with a team statement calling the proceedings 'fair, rigorous and impartial'.
The email was sent to nearly 150 people involved in the sport, once again casting a dark cloud over the start of Red Bull's season - a cloud they hoped had lifted with the conclusion of their internal investigation.
Horner: I have always denied the allegations
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Horner said: "I won't comment on anonymous speculation. But, to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations."
"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully co-operated with it every step of the way.
"It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season."
In addition, rival bosses Toto Wolff and Zak Brown both called for an external investigation by F1 and the FIA during a press conference in Bahrain.
