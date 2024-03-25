Verstappen explains BIZARRE cause of his Australian Grand Prix DNF

Max Verstappen has been speaking about the issue with his Red Bull that led to a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman had been running in second - following a brilliant overtake by Carlos Sainz - when a rear right brake mechanical failure caused the three-time world champion to have to retire from the race.

It brought to an end a run of sublime reliability from the Red Bull team, with Verstappen having finished every race since the 2022 Australian GP.

Verstappen had also been hoping for a record-equalling 10th consecutive grand prix victory, a feat that the Dutchman achieved last season during a phenomenal 2023.

Max Verstappen had to retire from the Australian GP

It was Max Verstappen's first DNF since 2022

Verstappen issue revealed

Now, Verstappen has revealed exactly what went wrong for the world champions, with an unusual issue the cause of their demise.

A dramatic moment caught by the Sky F1 cameras showed flames billowing from the right rear brake of Verstappen's car, as well as somewhat of an explosion as the Red Bull driver came into the pits, with smoke and debris spiralling into the air.

"What we can see so far from the data is that as soon as the lights went off the right-rear brake just stuck on," Verstappen told Sky Sports after his retirement from the race.

"It just caused the damage and it kept on increasing so it was also basically driving with the handbrake on.

"That's why the car felt really weird to drive in some corners, just very snappy, while the laps to the grid the car was really spot on and I was happy with what we were doing.

"But if a brake is stuck on it doesn't help."

