EXCLUSIVE: F1 champ warns Hamilton over 'chaotic', 'political', 'difficult' Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will face a vastly different challenge when he moves to Ferrari in 2025.

The Scuderia is the only constructor to beat Red Bull across both 2023 and 2024, but the Prancing Horse still represents a 'difficult team'.

Politics, national pride (and hatred), and the young gun across the garage will also play parts in what Hamilton is up against.

Those are the words from a world champion who had to beat a driver wearing the red overalls to attain the crown.

Is F1 history repeating?

Ferrari will be Hamilton's home

Speaking exclusively to GPFans, 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve was asked whether he saw any similarities between his 1996 arrival to Williams, long-time home to Damon Hill, and Hamilton's move to Ferrari, where Charles Leclerc is the golden child.

"No, I came to F1 after winning in Indy," is Villeneuve's frank response, expanding to say, "I was 25. I was still the young and upcoming fighter.

"Lewis has seven championships, you know. He is, in terms, the greatest of all time with his achievements. It's very different. And he's going to the biggest team in history that has the biggest image.

"But also a very chaotic team, a very political team, a very difficult team where the whole of Italy loves you or hates you in five seconds."

Hamilton and Leclerc will partner

F1's past vs F1's future

Villeneuve shared more thoughts on the differences between Ferrari's homegrown championship hopeful Leclerc and the incoming Hamilton who already has found success.

"He hasn't been built," says Villeneuve on Hamilton. "He's actually won his championships; he's won his races; he's achieved it all.

"Which is very, very different than other drivers that have been put in Ferrari without championships, without wins, but where Ferrari has tried to build their image as champions.

"For example, Charles has a built image, but he has not shown it yet. That will be interesting to see the two fight it off.

"How will the one that's achieved it all compare to the one who's said to be a champion but he isn't yet?"

