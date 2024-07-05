close global

Hamilton drops TANTALISING update about owning racing team

Lewis Hamilton has provided an insight into whether he will acquire ownership of the Ducati MotoGP squad.

The seven-time world champion is known for his ventures outside of Formula 1 including film and fashion.

Hamilton is currently involved in the production of Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 movie, and is even rumoured to make a cameo.

In 2022, he also joined the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group as an owner of the Denver Broncos.

Lewis Hamilton will make a switch to Ferrari in 2025
The seven-time world champion has multiple interests outside of F1

Will Hamilton own a MotoGP team?

According to The Race, Hamilton has entered talks with Gresini Racing about purchasing the satellite Ducati team, which currently fields MotoGP champion Marc Marquez.

The Brit has been a lifelong MotoGP fan, even taking part in a ride swap with legendary rider Valentino Rossi at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia in 2019.

When asked about the prospect of owning the MotoGP team ahead of the British Grand Prix, Hamilton provided an update on the eventuality.

“I've always loved MotoGP,” he said.

“I'm interested in the potential growth of the sport, but I haven't looked that far into it just yet.

Lewis Hamilton reveals interest in MotoGP

“But anything's possible. I'm definitely interested in, as I said before, about equity and already with the Broncos, it was already a first step in team ownership.

“And so, yeah, I think over the next five to 10 years, there'll be hopefully more. We'll see where.”

Earlier this year F1 owners Liberty Media announced the acquisition of MotoGP in a $4bn deal.

The takeover aims to replicate their ownership of F1, hoping to build and grow the series in a similar fashion.

If Hamilton’s name was to also join the sport alongside this takeover, it would certainly boost the global image of the series.

