Red Bull chief drops Ricciardo bombshell with major F1 rival hint
Daniel Ricciardo's future in Formula 1 is looking increasingly uncertain after Red Bull chief Helmut Marko praised one of the contenders to take his seat, hinting at a decision on his future.
Ricciardo's future in the sport has been the subject of plenty of speculation in 2024, with mixed performances on track and a contract that expires at the end of the season.
The Australian has not yet done enough to usurp Sergio Perez at Red Bull, which was the aim when rejoining AlphaTauri (now VCARB) midway through the 2023 season, even despite the Mexican's own struggles.
Furthermore, Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has been given a contract extension for 2025, leaving just one seat remaining at VCARB next season.
Earlier this season, it was reiterated that VCARB are very much seen as a junior team, which is clearly at odds with a 35-year-old Ricciardo being there.
Will Daniel Ricciardo drive for VCARB in 2025?
Now, senior Red Bull figure Helmut Marko has praised Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson, who is the main contender to rival Ricciardo for the remaining VCARB seat.
Lawson impressed when filling in for the injured Aussie at AlphaTauri for five races last season, and Marko has hinted a decision on his future will be revealed shortly.
"It's a tough time for someone like Liam," Marko explained to ESPN.
"Especially as he jumped into the car under very, very difficult circumstances and did very well.
"We rate him high and he will get his chance. Just wait. September, you will have an answer."
A September decision on Lawson's future makes sense given that reports have suggested Red Bull could lose him if a decision on his future is not made by next month.
There have been some links between Lawson and the Audi F1 project so that could still be an option for the Kiwi if he does not secure a seat with either Red Bull or VCARB.
