Ricciardo could be SAVED by important Red Bull partnership

Daniel Ricciardo's saving grace could be one of Red Bull's key partnerships as he nears the end of his Visa Cash App RB contract.

The Australian is under increasing pressure as team-mate Yuki Tsunoda continues to outperform him.

Despite this Red Bull have retained faith with Ricciardo, supported by team boss Christian Horner, and delivering a points finish in Canada.

However, with reserve driver Liam Lawson eager for a chance in F1, Ricciardo will have to consistently perform to keep his seat.

Can Ricciardo improve his F1 performances?

Daniel Ricciardo will have to compete with Liam Lawson for his RB seat

Will Lawson replace Ricciardo?

In a recent Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Ted Kravitz revealed that Red Bull’s link with Audi could impact their 2025 driver line-up.

The pundit suggested their relationship could lead to Lawson being installed at Sauber/Audi, which would ease the pressure on Ricciardo’s RB seat.

“There was the potential link up with Porsche, didn’t work out. That doesn’t mean that the Red Bull company does not still retain very good links with Audi, which they do,” Kravitz said.

“So I can see, after maybe having lost out on potentially Carlos Sainz, Christian Horner might go to Audi and say: ‘look, if you don’t want to keep Valtteri Bottas, how about Liam Lawson?”

Liam Lawson may have a chance at Audi according to Ted Kravitz

Kravitz also touched on Ricciardo potentially moving to Audi, which seemed less likely than Lawson according to the presenter.

“Or indeed the reverse if they wanted to move Daniel Ricciardo on, but I’m not sure whether Ricciardo-Hulkenberg would be quite what Audi would want,” he said.

“I think the appeal of a young charger in Lawson, backed by Red Bull, with Red Bull’s grace and maybe giving them something to go in there and the experience of Hulkenberg might be up Audi’s street.”

