Former F1 boss criticises Horner with Verstappen BAN suggestion

Ex-Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan has admitted he would ban Max Verstappen from participating in one of his favourite off-track pastimes.

The Dutchman looks well on course to collect his fourth consecutive drivers' title in 2024, currently holding a 56-point advantage over Ferrari star Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings.

Verstappen secured his sixth win of the season last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix - his 60th overall in F1 - as he bounced back from a miserable weekend at Monaco in which he finished sixth.

Despite still being the man to beat, the 26-year-old hasn't been at his brilliant best in 2024, and has been subject to increased pressure from the likes of Leclerc and McLaren star Lando Norris.

Eddie Jordan has spoken out on Max Verstappen's F1 performances
Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have put Verstappen under pressure throughout 2024

Are off-track activities hampering performance?

Verstappen's obsession with the sport extends beyond the grid, with the Dutchman often spending time participating in online racing simulator events, where he represents Team Redline.

Though admitting the reigning champion is in 'a different league', Jordan questioned whether he should instead be dedicating his time to on-track success, especially given the fresh challenges he has faced this season.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast alongside David Coulthard, the 76-year-old responded to the revelation that Verstappen took part in a 24-hour sim race prior to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which the championship leader narrowly won.

“I wouldn’t have allowed it if I had been the boss," said Jordan.

“If I’d been Christian [Horner] I’d have said: ‘I’m sorry Max [Verstappen], you’re here, you’re being paid this kind of money to represent the sponsors, the team, everybody associated with the suppliers etc'.

Verstappen won his sixth race of the season in Montreal

“And I think it’s very hard to have total concentration, certainly I know this from myself because I don’t have that.

“But Max must be a different kind of makeup and I’m seeing the focus that he’s got like we talked about.

“He’s in a different league, isn’t he? You never had any doubt that he was going to win that race, he’s an immense character.”

