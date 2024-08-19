Perez urged to SURRENDER pride with Verstappen reality
Perez urged to SURRENDER pride with Verstappen reality
Sergio Perez has been urged to accept his status at Red Bull and confront his reality against Max Verstappen after a difficult season.
The future of the Mexican driver has been widely discussed in recent months, as his poor performances have attracted criticism.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo motive questioned as star DESPERATE for team switch
READ MORE: Red Bull star SLAMS 'removal' order claim amid Verstappen fears
Perez has earned 24 points in the past six races, whilst making consecutive Q1 exits at the British and Hungarian Grand Prix and sparked speculation that he may be axed from Red Bull prematurely.
His poor performances have allowed McLaren to catch up to Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, with just 42 points separating the two rivals.
READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher’s ex-wife reacts to coming out in EXPLOSIVE interview
Can Sergio Perez improve during the second half of the season?
Despite his poor results, the team have retained faith in Perez who will remain with the Red Bull until the end of the season.
Team boss Christian Horner was baffled with his lack of form, suggesting he needed to focus less on his team-mate, and focus on ‘his side of the garage’.
These sentiments were reiterated by former McLaren coordinator, Jo Ramirez, who suggested the star should stop complaining and surrender to the reality that he simply cannot match Verstappen.
READ MORE: Red Bull 'promotion' on the table as Ricciardo praised by RB chief
“For 'Checo' it's very difficult,” he said to Mundo Deportivo.
“He's not a bad driver, but I tell him that he always has to say that the car is perfect, because he always complains about the car, the temperature, the tyres... he always complains about something instead of saying: 'Look, Verstappen is a phenomenon and I can't get close to him'.
“You shouldn't be afraid to say that because I think there are very few drivers who are at Verstappen's level.
“Or maybe there aren't. He can change his driving style, but he'll never be able to reach Verstappen. But he has to say 'ok, I'm here doing the best I can and I was second in the championship'.”
READ MORE: Dutch GP faces 'legal proceedings' ahead of HUGE disappointment
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren chief sets WINNING example ahead of championship tussle
- 54 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo integrity questioned as F1 star labelled ‘desperate’
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari star SHOCKS with team-mate tension admission
- 1 hour ago
Perez urged to SURRENDER pride with Verstappen reality
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton HARDSHIP predicted ahead of Ferrari move
- 3 hours ago
Multimillion Newey price tag revealed as boss admits HUGE leadership issue - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct