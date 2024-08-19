Perez urged to SURRENDER pride with Verstappen reality

Sergio Perez has been urged to accept his status at Red Bull and confront his reality against Max Verstappen after a difficult season.

The future of the Mexican driver has been widely discussed in recent months, as his poor performances have attracted criticism.

Perez has earned 24 points in the past six races, whilst making consecutive Q1 exits at the British and Hungarian Grand Prix and sparked speculation that he may be axed from Red Bull prematurely.

His poor performances have allowed McLaren to catch up to Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, with just 42 points separating the two rivals.

Sergio Perez has had his fair share of collisions this season

McLaren are now only 42 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' championship

Can Sergio Perez improve during the second half of the season?

Despite his poor results, the team have retained faith in Perez who will remain with the Red Bull until the end of the season.

Team boss Christian Horner was baffled with his lack of form, suggesting he needed to focus less on his team-mate, and focus on ‘his side of the garage’.

These sentiments were reiterated by former McLaren coordinator, Jo Ramirez, who suggested the star should stop complaining and surrender to the reality that he simply cannot match Verstappen.

Sergio Perez must accept Verstappen reality according to Jo Ramirez

“For 'Checo' it's very difficult,” he said to Mundo Deportivo.

“He's not a bad driver, but I tell him that he always has to say that the car is perfect, because he always complains about the car, the temperature, the tyres... he always complains about something instead of saying: 'Look, Verstappen is a phenomenon and I can't get close to him'.

“You shouldn't be afraid to say that because I think there are very few drivers who are at Verstappen's level.

“Or maybe there aren't. He can change his driving style, but he'll never be able to reach Verstappen. But he has to say 'ok, I'm here doing the best I can and I was second in the championship'.”

