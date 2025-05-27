Verstappen blasts FIA over 'unfair' Spanish Grand Prix ban

The father of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen, has labelled a recent FIA rule change as unfair ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen's Formula 1 team have been left in awe of McLaren's early-season pace in 2025, and are currently sat 176 points behind the papaya team in the constructors' championship.

However, the Dutchman is still managing to keep pace in the drivers' championship having won two of the first eight races and is now only 25 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri heading into the Spanish GP weekend.

Ahead of this weekend's race, Verstappen's father Jos has been speaking about an FIA rule change, which will see McLaren alter their car design due to stricter measures on front wing flexing being introduced from the Spanish GP onwards.

Verstappen, who himself raced on and off in F1 between 1994 and 2003, has now questioned why this rule was not implemented at the start of the season, hinting that it could have made for a more level playing field in 2025.

"They want to have an exciting season and not someone who wins 20 races so it becomes monotonous," he told De Limburger in reference to his son's previous domination of the championship with Red Bull in 2023.

"But I do think there should be a level playing field," Verstappen continued.

"Like with those flexible front wings, which will only be banned from next week in Spain. Then certain teams have benefited from that for too long, I don't think that's fair."

Will new FIA rules impact 2025 championship?

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has already suggested the new FIA rule may be a 'game changer' for the 2025 season.

His iconic F1 team have started the season off even more poorly than Red Bull and have not looked quite capable of challenging for a race victory as of yet.

While the Frenchman believes the rules won't change the direction the championship is heading in, Vasseur did suggest it will make each individual race weekend more competitive between a wider variety of teams from Spain onwards.

Verstappen's questioning of the timing of the rule change comes just as his son may be best placed to benefit from it - sat 25 points behind leader Piastri, and primed and ready for a challenge for a record-equalling fifth consecutive world championship.

McLaren may find themselves looking over their shoulder a bit more in the upcoming races should Verstappen's belief that this change levels the playing field prove true.

