Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has been caught out by an unlikely foe in a dig aimed at Ferrari on social media.

The Monegasque driver heads home this week ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix where he will be hoping to emulate his heroics at last year's iconic event.

At the 2024 Monaco GP, Leclerc broke what many dubbed the 'Monaco curse' which saw him compete in five home races in Monte Carlo before finally claiming the victory he had dreamed of as a young racer.

In 2018 Leclerc suffered damage to his Sauber in his first home race in F1, followed by two consecutive disappointments at the legendary event.

In 2019, the Ferrari star suffered damage to his machinery which ruled him out of finishing the race. After the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid-19, Leclerc was raring to go but had his dreams of a comeback crushed in 2021 after a bizarre issue saw his driveshaft damaged before the race had even begun.

Leclerc appeared to have found the cure to his woes in Monaco this time last year and his victory was the first of three earned by the Ferrari star throughout the 2024 campaign.

Leclerc roasted ahead of home grand prix

Despite a boost from their first home race of 2025 in Imola last time out, Ferrari have been roasted by Ryanair on social media platform 'X' with Leclerc and his team both mocked ahead of the Monaco race weekend.

The Irish airline have become known for their hilariously bold responses and interactions on social media with Leclerc and Ferrari only their most recent target.

In an image taken from Leclerc's appearance at the APM Monaco Cannes event, the Ferrari star was pictured alongside actress Eva Longoria who was snapped in a moment of amusement alongside Leclerc.

In response to the image shared by a fan who claimed it could not have possibly been Leclerc who triggered her laughter, Ryanair reposted the image, adding: "told her this will be Ferrari’s year."

Leclerc and his new team-mate Lewis Hamilton have spoken of struggles with the SF-25 which have significantly impacted their chances of competing among the top teams.

Heading into the second race of the European triple header, Ferrari sit fourth in the constructors' championship behind leaders McLaren and both Mercedes and Red Bull, with their star-studded duo also struggling in the drivers' standings.

Leclerc sits fifth in the championship, now just eight points ahead of seven-time champion Hamilton after a much healthier-looking performance from the F1 legend in Imola which saw the 40-year-old pilot his Ferrari to P4.

The Emilia-Romagna GP was a great place for Hamilton to put his improvements on display in front of the tifosi and even beat Leclerc across the line with the Monegasque star only managing a P6 finish.

