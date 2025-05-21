Lewis Hamilton storms up rich list after £385million reveal

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has beaten a Grammy-award winning artist and A-List stars to climb up The Sunday Times Rich List in 2025.

The 40-year-old’s blockbuster move to Ferrari this year has only enhanced Hamilton’s star-power and is earning about £50million a year with the team, whilst also taking on ambassadorial roles with Lululemon and Dior.

Hamilton’s earnings have certainly received a boost in 2025, moving up The Sunday Times’ annual rich list with a £35million increase and placing him 324th on the list at £385million.

Following his rise on the list, Hamilton has beat Grammy-award winning artist Ed Sheeran and A-List stars such as Charlotte Tilbury and Ellen DeGeneres, the latter two entering the rich list for the first time.

Who topped the Rich List ahead of Hamilton?

The Sunday Times’ most recent Rich List was difficult to compile due to United States' tariffs under president Donald Trump and ongoing stock market turbulence, but for the fourth successive year Gopi Hinduja and family sit at the top of the list with a fortune of £35billion.

Co-owners of Newcastle United FC, David and Simon Reuben placed second on the list with nearly £27billion, and owner of sports streaming service DAZN Leonard Blavatnik rounded off the top three with a fortune of £25billion.

Amongst the entrepreneurs and football club owners, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone also featured on the list in 81st with a fortune of £2billion, which marks a rise in 2025.

Paul McCartney was the wealthiest musician in 2025 with over £1billion after he became the first UK musician to become a billionaire in 2024.

Surprisingly, former British prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty placed higher than King Charles III on the list, both amassing a fortune of £640million but Sunak a place higher than the monarch.

