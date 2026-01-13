A former Ferrari engineer has had his say on who is to blame for the struggles of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton since the Brit moved to Maranello.

Hamilton was unable to pick up even one grand prix podium in his first season in red, finishing way down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

Now, Luigi Mazzola, a former race engineer from Michael Schumacher's time at the Scuderia, has said that Hamilton is not entirely to blame for his struggles last year, pointing the finger at the team as a whole.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris admits McLaren car fears

F1's newest champion Lando Norris has shared fears that he had over his McLaren car at the 2025 season finale.

The 26-year-old revealed previously unseen footage after his triumph in the drivers' championship last season, sharing his fear that something would happen to his McLaren machinery that would leave him unable to properly challenge for the title as it went down to the wire.

Norris admitted: "It was just another day at the office. But with two laps to go, time starts to slow down a bit. You start thinking about every little screw, every bolt, every wire. I imagine how everything in my car works.

"At that moment, you think, 'Damn, what could go wrong, because everything is going well.'"

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen's role in Red Bull engine project revealed

Related image

Ford performance director Mark Rushbrook has revealed the role Max Verstappen has played in Red Bull's new engine project ahead of the vital 2026 season.

This year is a pivotal one in F1, but is even more crucial for Red Bull as the energy drink giants tackle new regulations with the help of Ford.

Since purchasing Jaguar in 2005, Red Bull have always relied on proven engine manufacturers, but from 2026, the Milton Keynes-based squad will compete in F1 with their own power unit for the first time, and it seems Verstappen is keen to help too.

➡️ READ MORE

Sergio Perez reveals shock Mercedes F1 chance was foiled by Lewis Hamilton

Ex-Red Bull star Sergio Perez has revealed he might have had an opportunity to sign for Mercedes, if it wasn't for a decision made by Lewis Hamilton.

Perez raced in F1 from 2011 until 2024, competing with teams including Sauber, Force India, McLaren and Red Bull.

This year, the Mexican racer is returning to the grid full-time with new team Cadillac, where he will race alongside Valtteri Bottas.

➡️ READ MORE

Iconic F1 star makes 2026 title prediction you would never guess

Cult F1 icon Heinz-Harald Frentzen has given his surprise verdict over who will claim the drivers' title in 2026.

Frentzen competed in the pinnacle of motorsport between 1994 and 2003, driving for five different constructors', but the quirky German racer never managed to pick up a title of his own.

Now, in a social media reunion with his former team-mate Damon Hill, Frentzen has revealed his call for the surprise driver he feels could clinch the title this year.

➡️ READ MORE

Related