Seasoned F1 star Sergio Perez has confirmed the return of a familiar element of his driver branding ahead of his debut with Cadillac next season.

2026 will mark a whole host of changes in F1 as new regulations are introduced to increase the focus on sustainability in the sport and encourage more competitive racing on track.

One of the more noticeable changes for fans watching at home will be the machinery's downsizing, and it's a good thing the cars are getting smaller next year as there will be even more of them out on track.

Next season, American outfit Cadillac will expand their single-seater family by joining the F1 grid, a move which handed Perez a much-needed career revival.

The former Red Bull driver will be joined by Lewis Hamilton’s ex-Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, as the new team hopes the two racing veterans can quickly adapt to the new regulations and help Cadillac make a strong start upon their entry into F1.

Perez: 'The story continues'

As preparations ramp up for Cadillac's first season in the sport, Perez took to Instagram to share the return of his driver number 11, the same one he has used across his career at various teams.

The golden number 11 graphic also featured Perez's logo and was accompanied by the caption: "The story continues with #11."

Earlier this month, the FIA confirmed the official 2026 entry list, announcing the numbers set to be used by each driver for the upcoming championship.

To no surprise, Perez was marked down as the number 11 and it was revealed that his new team-mate Bottas will also be bringing back his number 77.

Cadillac will be the fifth team to welcome Perez to their ranks after the Mexican driver previously starred for Sauber, McLaren, Force India/Racing Point and Red Bull, where he really came into his own.

But after an unforgiving end to his stint at Red Bull that saw him pick up five of his six grand prix victories, the 35-year-old will be hoping Cadillac can also help him rebuild his reputation.

